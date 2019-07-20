Speech to Text for Mike Hanna Street Vault

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an 11 hour bike ride! other athletes were out -- working up a sweat today -- for a street pole vaulting event. the indiana track and field hall of fame museum hosted the "mike hanna street vault" for the second year. mike hanna is a hall of famer and coach. he broke several records during his athletic career. pole vaulters of all ages sprinted down the runway and jumped up -- and over -- onto a mat... right outside the museum in terre haute. hanna says the event is growing in popularity. 11:10:00 - 11:10:10 mike hanna says, "this has really circulated through the kids. a lot of these kids all know each other and they keep in touch. it's for fun." organizers say the youngest participant was nine years old and the