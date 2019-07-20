Speech to Text for Ride Across Indiana

runs through july 24th. one way... one day... and 160-miles. some serious bike riders are traveling across indiana today on the historic national route 40. the ride across indiana started early this morning at saint mary-of-the-woods college. this is video of some of the riders as they made their way through downtown terre haute. the ride ends in richmond, indiana... with riders arriving as late at 9pm tonight. that's