Speech to Text for People sweat it out to enjoy Clinton Grand Prix

fires. despite the brutal heat... some still ventured out to enjoy some weekend events -- like the clinton grand prix. that's where news 10's richard solomon continues our team coverage tonight. he has more on how people are staying vigilant. the sun is scorching down on the grand prix race. i'm drenched in sweat here! but... some folks in clinton aren't letting the heat of the day ruin their weekend. nats: track nothing could keep cameron parr off the track saturday. he's one of he many drivers at the annual clinton grand prix. "you know the speeds of the tracks the different ways the streets are it's a challenging experience" the city of clinton has been turned into a race track. but the drivers are facing another challenge -- the deadly heat. "when you're out on the track you know it might be 115 degrees by yourself but when you're out here and you're also battling the heat here it's hard to stay cool." "it can get very dangerous" brenda vorek is paramedic. many first responders are on high alert because of the heat wave sweeping the wabash valley. "there is a cooling tent it's pretty cold in there it's nice...and then we're here to kind of check for signs of heatstroke heat exhaustion the difference in that and keep everyone safe" some fans stayed in the shade with lots of water and wet towels. chris hick wasn't going to let the insane heat ruin his family weekend. "we've been asking for this summer weather and...you know im excited to be here it's gonna be a fun day" but parr knows exactly how he'll be spending the rest of his saturday. "once i get done today im gonna get in the ac because it's way too hot for me" if you missed saturday's grand prix... there's one sunday. it starts at 9am. reporting in clinton, rs, news 10. it's fair week