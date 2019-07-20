Clear

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Sunny and hot, heat index: 110. HIGH: 95

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 9:11 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2019 9:17 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 92°
Excessive Heat this Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

