Sullivan beat Clay County

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:06 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

next up for post 346 was the winner between sullivan and clay county... nice play by clay county first baseman seth rounds who makes the catch in foul territory..... braeden nichols took the mound in reliefin the fourth...he struck out two of the three batters he faced.... top five sullivan loads the bases for nichols....this is the easiest rbi he'll ever get....he draws the bases loaded walk... alex cooks trots home from third... sullivan crushes clay county 14- nothing... sullivan now faces post 346 at noon tomorrow in a winners bracket game.... welcome
