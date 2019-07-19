Speech to Text for POST 346

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... welcome back... the american legion baseball state tourney got underway tonight at terre haute north high school... wayne newton post 346 is the favorite in the four-team field... post 346 opened regionals against clinton.... nice play by post 346 second baseman evan newman...he catches the liner and fires to first for the double play.... bottom first....post 346 threatening...cole whitlock with the bunt....nice play by clinton pitcher conner vanlannan to field it with his bare hand and fire to third to get the tag..... next batter is adam craig...nice piece of hitting by craig....he finds a big hole through the right side of the infield for an rbi sigle...no way clinton is getting cole whitlock at the plate he's to fast.... later in the inning, two on for brayton reed....the wind was blowing out and he got this ball up in the wind and it almost left the park..... reed one hops the leftfield fence for a two-run double.... post 346 wins 11-1, good start to regionals for wayne newton....