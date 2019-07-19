Clear

Friday Late Forecast

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the heart the heart and soul of the sports community. if you ask anyone in the city of marshall, illinois to name one person who fits that description... they'd give you one name. harold dominick... affectionately called... mr. marshall. earlier this week, he died from medical issues. news 10's rondrell moore spoke to those who knew him well and they say his impact on the city will live forever. every coach and athlete need that special spark on the team... 02:17:24,17 "best manager i ever had and will ever have." for the city of marshall... the spark has become a powerful memory 02:31:48,05 (tears) "missing him coming over. sidelines of the games... but yeah... he's definitely gonna be missed." harold dominick. he ignited team spirit like no else. he had special needs, but everyone knew, he loved his sports. it started more than 25 years with tom brannan's basketball team at marshall high school. he was team manager. 02:15:41,04 "asked who this guy was coming to all the games, and they introduced me to harold. so i went down and talked to him.. it was like talking to a friend already." soon, dominick began showing up all over the district.. for every high school sport possible. his purpose was to support... he loved to sing the national anthem at games. he even dabbled in other methods to boost the team. 02:33:45,22 "like the cheerleader move where he just jumped as high as he could. touch his toes. didn't ever work out really good. i don't think he ever reached his toes." athletes like kassidy evans and joey o'rourke say his heart was pure... his spirit.. infectious. 02:39:46,05 "everybody in marshall probably has a harold story of some kind. you just haven't heard it and they just don't know it." but recently, that spirit made a transition. dominic passed away due to medical complications. he was 51. 02:35:02,17 "it definitely like hit home and it made me really upset, but i'm happy to know that he's happy now and he's comfortable and he feels better." his death is hard for several.... including coach brannan's son, kobe... 02:29:54,14 "i'd pick him up and we'd cruise around and we'd listen to the neil diamond song, sweet caroline. we'd turn that up, loud as possible and crank down the windows and start singing as loud as we could, the two were very close, when he heard the news, the memories flooded back. "and so on my way home, i kind of turned that song on and kind of lost it guess you could say in the car ride back." those memories will stay with the city of marshall.. and far beyond. "he's probably filling water bottles for heaven's starting 5 and getting ready to sing the national anthem at the next big game up there." 02:41:32,29 "harold was the most special man. that you would ever meet. kind hearted... loved everybody, and he was your biggest fan. and he turneyou hisgest3fan."3a fan visitation visitationjaliske3lt3 for harold dominick will be tomorrow at 10 central time... with a funeral to follow at 2 pm.
