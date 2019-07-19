Clear

Duke Energy hosts JAG Challenge

Duke Energy hosts JAG Challenge

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:16 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

duke energy is working to get more kids interested in working in the energy sector.. 9 teams of indiana high school students are participating in the "duke energy jag challenge" it's a science, technology, engineering and math summer camp. news 10 stopped by during the camp today.. western indiana work one is hosting the program. students gain work-based experience in energy.. through field trips, hands-on work, and classroom speakers. each team is tasked with creating locally based career pathways to thier assigned energy occupation. organizers say this camp will help to fill a vacancy in the field.
