Speech to Text for Greene County combats infant mortality with perinatal navigator

about 4 hours. greene county hospital is taking another step toward reducing infant mortality. the hospital is the recipient of a grant from the "indiana rural health association". indiana ranks 11th in the nation for infant mortality. that's according to the c-d-c. in 20-17.. more than 600 infants died state-wide. greene, daviess, dubois, and martin counties rank higher than the national average for infant deaths. news 10's tilly marlatt met with greene county's new peri-natal navigator today.. she explains how the navigator hopes to help reduce infant mortality. pk} greene, dubois, davies and martin counties have a combined infant mortality rate of 9. that means there are nine infant mortalities for every one thousand live births. a grant will fund perinatal navigators to help expecting mothers in those counties. its another step towards saving a child. nicole page has been serving mothers and babies at greene county hospital for six years. now she will serve as its perinatal navigator. "i know i've been there myself. i've been scared and not knowing what to expect. and just wanting someone to be there and have someone to ask questions and guide them through." stacey burris from greene county hospital says she is looking forward to seeing page's impact. "i do think this is going to be just another asset to help our county. the perinatal navigator will specifically go out and visit with the mothers and families. i think that personal connection she'll make with our families in the community is really going to make a difference. " page will be able to help expectant mothers before and after delivery. she hopes to be able to answer whatever questions they may have. "basic questions like they aren't sure what they need to buy for their baby or about making a birth plan or they're not sure if they want to breastfeed or not. so i can help them make an informed choice." page has one main goal for her new position. "we'll see more babies get to there first birthdays and more mom's have healthy pregnancies and then be able to make more informed chhoices about their own health care." (nikki) if you would like to take advantage of this resource, you can find more information on our website w-t-h-i tv dot com.