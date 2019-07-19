Speech to Text for Two killed in four-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clay County

we are following a developing story out of clay county indiana tonight.. police tell us two people have died in a four-vehicle crash.. the crash happened around 5:30 on interstate-70... just west of the state road 59 exit. indiana state police say it started when a semi was pulled over with some sort of mechanical issues. traffic was getting over for the stopped semi when an suv was rear-ended by a different semi. that caused the suv to spin out of control into the median.. two people in that vehicle died. after hitting the suv, the driver of the semi crashed into a trailer that was being pulled by a pick-up truck. that caused part of the ramp on the trailer to break off and hit a second semi. as of air time no names have been released. the interstate was closed for