Speech to Text for All In: Terre Haute and Danville work to secure casinos just 60 miles apart

be a competitor." vigo county leaders are doubling down on efforts to secure a new casino... as another community -- just an hour away -- is upping the ante. there are just 60 miles between terre haute, indiana and danville, illinois. both communities are working toward the same goal -- getting a casino. news 10's jon swaner spoke with mayor duke bennett... and news 10's heather good traveled to danville to speak with the mayor there. new tonight at 6... they explain how these two projects could impact each other. jon: leaders in both terre haute and danville have been trying to get a casino for several years... and both have been unsuccesful until this year. heather: illinois governor j-b pritzker signed a bill into law allowing 6-communties -- including danville -- to apply with the gaming board. jon: in indiana... governor eric holcomb signed a bill into law allowing new casinos in gary and terre haute. these were huge moves for both communites... but it's just the start. heather: now leaders in danville and terre haute say they aren't leaving this process up to chance... and they're closely watching whats happening across the state line. pk} nats: cars jon: it's just a 60-mile trip from terre haute, indiana to danville, illinois. heather: i drove up highway 41... hopped on interstate 74... and there it was -- just a few exits into the land of lincoln -- danville -- population 31-thousand. nats: meeting heather: i stopped by city council chambers where an important topic was being discussed -- plans for a new casino. dave cocagne, vermilion development ceo, says, "it may be a race and i think we are planning for the eventuality that terre haute has a casino." jon: danville mayor rickey williams, jr... and the public heard from dave cocagne. heather: cocagne is helping the city navigate the casino application process -- which is much different than the process across the state line in indiana. danville mayor rickey williams, jr. says, "the state law that was passed says that the application has to be received by the gaming board within 120 days so that's where we are kind of under the gun to get this accomplished." heather: danville has until october 28th to get a hundred million dollar casino project ready to go and apply to the illinois gaming board. jon: that means danville will have a plan in place before vigo county voters even decide if they want a casino in terre haute. that vote isn't until november 5th. danville mayor rickey williams, jr. says, "i'm hoping that maybe we've got a little bit of a competitive edge." heather: still... the illinois gaming board has 12 months to decide if it will approve danville's plan. terre haute mayor duke bennett says, "the process, you know, so they don't have to have a referendum, i get that. but they still have to go through a process of bidding it out and having the gaming commission decide and in my opinion, the gaming commissions probably going to focus on the bigger casinos first because it's more lucrative for the state of illinois."