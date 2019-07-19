Clear

Kids shoot for the stars in Astronaut Academy Camp at Terre Haute Children's Museum

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 6:22 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

area area area children celebrated the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this week! "astronaut academy camp" wrapped up today at the terre haute children's museum. they used technology to learn what it would be like to operate space rovers. they also created their own mars colonies to learn what it would be like to live some place other than earth. the children's musuem has more camps
