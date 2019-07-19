Speech to Text for Summer heat vs city heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all this heat can impact cities and rural areas differently. storm team 10's brady harp is "live" in terre haute to explain why folks in cities may feel the heat much later than those in the country. /////// it's really hot outside now... but the heat will linger into the evening and overnight more so in cities. the term for this an "urban heat island." //////// ////// did you know that tempertatures in cities are going to be much higher during this heat wave than temperatures in rural areas? now... that's because of the concrete and asphault that is in cities like terre haute and vincennes. there's just much more of it and what this concrete does is retain heat... especially the dark colored ones and a lot fo times the pavement is going to be much hotter than the air temperature just right above it... now this -- during the day time -- isn't going to make too much of a difference. temperatures in cities like terre haute and vincennes are going to be just a couple degrees higher than rural areas... but during the night... because this pavement retains so much heat... it's going to have much more trouble cooling down... so even though the sun sets... if you're in terre haute... you might not notice it doesn't feel much better outside beucase the temperature really doesn't drop as quickly in cities as is does in rural areas... so temperatures at night in extreme cases can be almost 20 degrees higher than temperatures in rural areas. ///////// tonight at 6... i'll have more on ways cities can mitigate the heat. reporting live.. brady harp.. storm team 10. news 10 first at 5.. will be right back.