Clear
Friday Early Forecast

Friday Early Forecast

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight things will still be warm and muggy. overnight lows will only drop to 75. tomorrow another extremely hot day. sunshine, and day time highs will climb to 94. the heat index will be the big story though, making it feel like 109 tomorrow. tomorrow night still not much relief. mostly clear, but still warm and muggy with a low of 74. a chance for showers moves in late saturday, early sunday.
Terre Haute
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Brazil
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Excessive Heat this Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
