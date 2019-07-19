Clear
Issues at the Wabash River Bridge in Vincennes

Issues at the Wabash River Bridge in Vincennes

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 5:24 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"the george rogers clark memorial".. in vincennes.. was built in the 19-30's. "the lincoln memorial bridge".. was constructed "righ along side it". now.. "that bridge".. is showing its age. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. what' caused "a closure" to a portion of that bridge. /////// "yellow barriers have been set up here at the lincoln memorial bridge in vincennes. the park service says they have found problems with the granite blocks that line the approach. meaning the walkway could be closed for some time." from a distance.. this bridge looks fine. but take a closer look.. and you'll notice these brown discolorations. the large stones are secured to the bridge with iron anchors. these discolorations indicate deterioration in those iron anchors. as the iron has eroded.. the blocks have shifted. cracks are now starting to appear. after monitoring block movement for some time.. park officials decided it was time to close as a safety precaution. "they are narrow but they are still 500 pounds. and when you're talking about falling ten or fifteen feet, they're going to do damage when they come down. and we cannot risk having anybody underneath them when that happens, if that happens." "at the top of the hour i'll have how long officals believe this walk way could be closed. in vincennes, gary brian news 10."
