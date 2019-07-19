Clear
Group set to host Sunday backpack giveaway

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 5:18 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

found "at wthitv-dot-com". "a national backpack program".. makes its way to terre haute. in fact.. "t-c-c verizon" is hosting its 7th annual "backpack giveaway". "the store" plans to hand-out "200"-backpacks loaded with school supplies. in order get your hands on one.. here's what you need to know. "the event" is this sunday from "1"-until-"4". "the backpacks" are given away on a 1st come.. 1st serve basis. "a child" must be present.. to receive
