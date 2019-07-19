Speech to Text for Weekend cruise-in will honor 17-year-old Madi Moore after she passed away earlier this week

for you at the top of the hour! "linton" continues to rally together "to support madi moore's family". we brought you the news on monday.. of the "17"-year-old's passing.. after she lost her battle with "graft versus host disease". "the all-american muscle car club" is showing their support "with a cruise in". "the event" is being held this sunday from "1"-until-"7" "at humphrey's park" in linton. "food vendors" and "live music" will be available. all the proceeds "from the cruise-in" will go directly toward "madi's family". "the club" previously set-up the event as a way to raise money "for madi's family" now.. "the event" is much more than that. ////// ////// "it's not the miracle we wanted but it's definitely madi's miracle. how many people and hearts all of the county and areas that she's touched it's been quite remarkable to see." /////// "the cruise-in" is "free to the public". all donations will go "to madi moore's family". more information about the event can be