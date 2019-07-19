Speech to Text for '...this is unjust, we can do better than this.' Vigo County nun arrested during Washington, D.C. bo

dot com". in continuing coverage... "a local nun".. is making "national waves" after her arrest "in the nation's capital". yesterday.. we told you "about sister barbara battista" she's a member "of the sisters of providence". "she".. and "several others".. were protesting in the nation's capital.. when she was arrested. "today".. we're hearing "her side of things"... news 10's "rondrell moore".. explains "what exactly happened".. and "why she says" "she's on the side of justice". ///////// susie, we've seen several images of protests in the nation's capital of late... but what happened last night definitely hits closer to home. hundreds of catholics went to d.c. they were protesting the federal government's treatment of migrants, during that protest... police arrested about 70 sisters, clergy and parishioners. sister jean battista was one of those sisters. she and a few others laid on the floor in the shape of a cross. they also had pictures of immigrant children who'd died at detention camps. she's no longer in custody. she told us today, her goal is to bring attention to what she feels is a crisis at the border. //////// "as persons of faith you're compelled to break that law in order to bring attention to injustice of the given law." ///////// now, again, sister battista was released... tonight at 6 we'll hear more from her.. and where she and sisters plan to go from here. back to you. //////// "2"-////////