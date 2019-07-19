Speech to Text for Many volunteer for homeless count to aid homeless community

friends." //////// "homelessness" "homelessness" is an issue.. and today.. "the goal" was all about getting "an accurate count".. of just how many people "need a hand".. to get back on their feet. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, july 19th. ////// "the wabash valley homeless council" and "the county commissioners".. have teamed-up "for their summer homeless count". the goal.. is to get "an accurate number".. of how many people "are in need". we find news 10's "richard solomon".. "live" at fairbanks park. "richard".. fill us in on what happened today... ///////// susie. this is where "1"-of the stationary camps were. volunteers can help link those in need to different services. one volunteer told me the problem won't get any better if people have a blind eye to it. /////// "charlotte reyher" spent her friday afternoon helping with the summer homeless count. it's led by the county commissioners and the wabash valley homeless council. "these people are people. god created them just the same as you and me. the more that people don't pay any attention to them the more outcast they become." county commissioner brendan kearns says there's nearly 400 people who are homeless in vigo county right now. he says this summer count will provide a better understanding of how to help those in need. "as a person this is the right thing to do. they're people that need help they're not in this situation cause they want to be" there were many camps.. just like this one.. set up throughout the city. 3 volunteers...organizations.... food banks all teamed up to hand out water.. and learn what resources are needed. "with a little bit of assistance, maybe point em in the right direction toward care, can change their whole circumstances so drastically to where they're not homeless" reyher says if we all gave a little.. it would make a big impact. "all of us are just one step away from that you know, one life event away from being homeless" //////// volunteers will be out at these camps until 7-o'clock tonight. coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have more on what others are doing to help out. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon back to you //////