7/19/19 AM Wx

The Summer Swelter Continues...

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:31 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:33 AM
Posted By: Eric Stidman

an excessive heat warning remains in effect today across the listening area. it'll be sunny, hot and steamy, with a high at 94. the feels like temperature will be close to 110 degrees. another night of no relief, a clear sky, mid 70s and still feeling like a sauna. sunny saturday: it'll feel like it's in the hundreds again. stay cool.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 103°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 97°
Brazil
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Blistering Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way