Rex beat Danville

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

lucas oil stadium in indy against ball state.... coming off a franchise record 11 straight wins, the terre haute rex have hit a bit of cool down after dropping their last two ball games... the rex were looking to catch fire once again tonight at home... as they welcomed the 1st place danville dans to town... top of the second, former terre haute south star justin jenkins makes the great sliding catch in center for the first out of the inning... later in the second, fellow former braves stand out will hayes snags the liner at second and fires to first for the inning ending double play...rex lead 1-0... bottom of the third. runner in scoring position for jacob molekey and he delivers with this rbi single to center. jenkins scores from second...rex extend their lead 2-0 and never look back from there... as the rex bounce back at home and beat the dans 8-3 and are now only four
