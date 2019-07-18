Speech to Text for Post 346

31st at home against akron.... there's three things you can count on in life....death, taxes and wayne newton post 346 winning regionals.... post 346 is once again the heavy favorite to win regionals again this year.... they're hosting regionals at terre haute north....the other three teams in the field are clay county, clinton and sulilvan... post 346 opens friday night against clinton.....at 18-7 wayne newton has had another solid season, but this group knows none of that matters.... because they play for a program that measures their success on what they doing going forward now in the state tourney! <green flag drops this weekend. everything else we've done has been in preparation for starting friday. call it the regional but bottom line it's the state tournament. if we don't win regional, we don't advance. so start tourney starts friday.>