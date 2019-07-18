Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

76. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. friday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 109. south southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. friday night clear, with a low around 76. south southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. thanks weather... welcome back.... big ten football media days are officially underway in chicago... the indiana hoosiers were one of the first teams to meet with first teams to one of the hoosiers were the indiana chicago... underway in officially days are football media big ten back.... welcome weather...