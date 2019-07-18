Speech to Text for Thursday marks graduation day for Junior Police Academy

many young many young men and women are now sporting the badge "of a junior police officer". today was graduation day for students in the vigo county junior police academy. it's a 4-day summer program.. for kids in the 4th through 6th grades. this week kids learned about gun safety, self defense, and what law enforcement entails. the students earned medals for their course completion. those in the program say this has been an experience of a lifetime. of a lifetime. an experience this has been program say those in the program say this has been an experience of a lifetime. "you walk in and its immediately like a family. all the officers are looking out for you. you know the people your age so its easy to make friends. /// it really just builds the bond between our community and our police officers. i think that's the most important part of junior police academy." the camp is offered 3-times every year. officers hope this experience will encourage the kids