Speech to Text for Five Terre Haute companies pitch business ideas

coming to town. five companies from across terre haute are competiting for their chance to make their business happen. "launch terre haute" hosted a regional pitch competition today. the winner gets to pitch their idea at the state competition to investors. that will allow them to scale and grow their company. tonight's companies pitched businesses ranging from artificial intelligence... to athletic statistics. organizers say this is the best platform for entreprenuers to get started. " events like this give exposure to them to what they are doing and their business idea. so then more people can kind of come into the picture and offer their mentorship, their capital, their networking, their connections." if you're interested in starting your own business or learning more about launch terre haute.. visit their social media page. we have linked you