Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

time, we have not heard back. the vigo county sheriff's office is asking for your help to locate the suspect in a robbery.. it happened at the fifth third bank on terre haute's south side earlier this month. sheriff john plasse explains in this week's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. on july 2nd at approximately 430pm, a bank robbery occurred at fifth third bank on south highway 41. take a look at these images. a white male subject, approximately 5'6 to 5'10, wearing a camouflage hat, black shirt and blue jeans walked up to the teller demanding money. the suspect soon after exited the bank with the money. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip