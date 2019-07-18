Speech to Text for Wabash Valley nun appears to have been taken into custody during a Washington D.C. detention center

hurt. over 70 people of many faiths protested at the federal courthouse in washington d.c. today.. at least one of them has local ties. organizers say they wanted to bring attention to the inhumane conditions in migrant detention centers. "chants--- we are here to stop the inhumanity" you're seeing video posted to social media by the "sisters of providence". it shows protestors being arrested. the group says "sister barbara battista" was there. she's a member of the sisters of providence in vigo county. in the video.. she appears to be taken into custody. we have reached out to the sisters of providence for comment. as of air