Speech to Text for Rockville woman killed in crash near Crawfordsville

find a cooling center in "your" area. a rockville, indiana woman was killed in a three vehicle crash today near crawfordsville. the crash happened on state road 47 just west of crawfordsville. indiana state police tell news 10...66-year old paula martin of rockville suffered a severe wound on her arm. a trooper applied a tourniquet and she was rushed to st. vincent hospital in indianapolis. police say martin died at the hospital. 74 year old albert mcclain of waveland was also rushed to an indianpolis hospital with serious injuries. a third driver wasn't seriously