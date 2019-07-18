Clear
Rockville woman killed in crash near Crawfordsville

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:35 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

find a cooling center in "your" area. a rockville, indiana woman was killed in a three vehicle crash today near crawfordsville. the crash happened on state road 47 just west of crawfordsville. indiana state police tell news 10...66-year old paula martin of rockville suffered a severe wound on her arm. a trooper applied a tourniquet and she was rushed to st. vincent hospital in indianapolis. police say martin died at the hospital. 74 year old albert mcclain of waveland was also rushed to an indianpolis hospital with serious injuries. a third driver wasn't seriously
