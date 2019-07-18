Speech to Text for Cooling centers are popping up all over the Wabash Valley

heat heat continues to settle in across the wabash valley. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we've been telling you how dangerous this heat can be. now...communities across the wabash valley are stepping up to help. news 10's sarah lehman went to linton, indiana today where multiple cooling centers across the county are helping those without a comfortable place to go. she joins us now with more. if you haven't been outside in the past couple of days consider yourself lucky because it is hot! that's why cooling centers like this one at linton first baptist church in linton indiana are popping up all over the wabash valley. they're to keep people safe and cool but most importantly to keep people alive. "there are alot of people any more that still don't have air conditioning living in trailers even some apartment complexes we just want them to know if it is too hot especially for the elderly if they need a place to go they're gonna have a place to go we're here to help." citys.. county's... church's... and communities all across the wabash valley have come together to help people in need during this extreme heat. "it's dangerous i mean we've just people that go out and walk they just get overheated you've got a lot of sports stuff that's going on footballs starting in big this heat is just terribly dangerous for everybody to be out in." that's why multiple counties have opened places up where anyone can go inside and cool down. people who may not have air conditioning... the homeless... or people who are working outside and need a break can use these centers. "i want people to know you know dont' be ashamed to ask for help if you need a place to go call here call the linton fire department call the police department greene county sheriffs department we will get you help! i spoke to the people inside the linton first baptist church cooling center who are running this. they say the close at 8 but they also say that if someones here if people are here they're not going to kick you out or kick anyone out into the heat they're going to make sure that you stay here safe and cool all throughout the night we do have a full list over on our website of where you can find these cooling centers when they're open how long they're open and other resources that you might need during this extreme heat that's going to be over on our website that's wthitv dot com. reporting in linton i'm sarah lehman news 10. community leaders and community community leaders and organizations in vigo county are opening their doors for cooling centers. county emergency managment, school leaders and the red cross have partnered to open a coooling center. it will be at woodrow wilson junior high school tomorrow through sunday. it will be open from noon to 6 p.m. there will also be a center at sacred heart of jesus catholic church. it will be open tomorrow only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. no meals nor overnight accommodations will be made at either shelter. turning to