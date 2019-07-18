Speech to Text for Shawnee Theater's final performance

food. if you need a place to cool off over the next few days, you can beat the heat at "shawnee theatre". news 10's tilly marlatt went to bloomfield, indiana today to learn more about the final performance in this season's line up. "grease" is coming to life in bloomfield. shawnee theatre is kicking off its final production for the season... tonight. this year the theatre is celebrating sixty years of entertainment. shawnee theatre has been entertaining the wabash valley since 1960 "we like to call ourself a little hidden gem" since the theatre's opening thousands of artists have gained experience on stage and even more people have been entertained. "but it's really exciting to see the young talent that wants to come live here for the summer and do theatre" (bri lindsey producing artistic director) lindsey says the quality of the theatre is constantly growing both on and off stage. "even in the three years i've been here we've replaced the floor we've painted the walls we have brand new seats and a brand new air conditioner." (bri) one couple has been with the theatre through every change and nearly every performance in its 60 year history. "this is part of their culture. people get excited to get there season tickets and to see what we have to offer." (bri) director bretteney beverly promises a trip to the theatre will be fun. "top to bottom it's going to be very immersive theres going to be people coming in through the audience a lot of dancing a lot of choreography and some really, really talented young artists. we're really excited to showcase these talented artist on our stage here at shawnee." you can find a listing of upcoming show times on our website w-t-h-i tv dot com