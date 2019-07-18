Speech to Text for Mr. Marshall passes away

weather conditions. he was probably the most loved man in the community of marshall." an illinois city is mourning tonight.. after losing a man many call their number one fan. harold dominic was a long time manager for the marshall high school basketball team. he had special needs. for decades he traveled hours on end to support all marshall atheletics. he sang the national anthem, and cheered on the lions in everything from basketball to track and field. his unyielding support gained him the nickname... mr. marshall. yesterday... dominic died of medical issues. he was 51. today, coaches and athletes are sharing his life story. they say he'd be glad to see the community remembering him. "i think he would love it because i think he always like rallied around the community. like harold was and is the heart and soul of marshall. there's no other way to put it, and i think he'd love it." coming up tomorrow... we'll have a much closer look at the life and legacy of the man they called "mr. marshall." again, that's tomorrow on news