Clear

Mr. Marshall passes away

Mr. Marshall passes away

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Mr. Marshall passes away

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather conditions. he was probably the most loved man in the community of marshall." an illinois city is mourning tonight.. after losing a man many call their number one fan. harold dominic was a long time manager for the marshall high school basketball team. he had special needs. for decades he traveled hours on end to support all marshall atheletics. he sang the national anthem, and cheered on the lions in everything from basketball to track and field. his unyielding support gained him the nickname... mr. marshall. yesterday... dominic died of medical issues. he was 51. today, coaches and athletes are sharing his life story. they say he'd be glad to see the community remembering him. "i think he would love it because i think he always like rallied around the community. like harold was and is the heart and soul of marshall. there's no other way to put it, and i think he'd love it." coming up tomorrow... we'll have a much closer look at the life and legacy of the man they called "mr. marshall." again, that's tomorrow on news
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 100°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shawnee Theater's final performance

Image

Restaurant chain donates to local food pantries

Image

Mr. Marshall passes away

Image

Plants and gardening in the heat

Image

Outside workers fighting the heat

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Work wraps up on Vigo Elementary school

Image

Governor Holcomb visits Terre Haute

Image

Dummy grenade deal gone bad leads to West Terre Haute shooting after suspect gets upset over a previ

Image

Terre Haute man charged with buying alcohol for teens leading to the shooting death of Garrett Sands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way