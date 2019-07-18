Speech to Text for Plants and gardening in the heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our vegetable gardens and landscaping take a beating in this heat as well! we stopped by the "apple house" in terre haute today. we found workers there busy watering the plants and flowers for sale. tom cummins with the apple house told us...during this excessive heat..you really need to step up the watering! your vegetable gardens, hanging baskets and landscaping need a slow soaking of water. he says most people do a quick drenching..and that's not good enough! "...the big thing people need to understand is when you're watering you want to get that water into the root zone. just standing back and kinda throwing it around and thinking boy it looks wet and everything but it doesn't get to the root zone it really doesn't do you any good" cummins says mulch around your plants and trees will help hold the moisture in during these