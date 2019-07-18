Speech to Text for Outside workers fighting the heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

outside... workers all across the wabash valley are trying to beat the heat this week. with extreme heat warnings covering our area. . . construction workers are doing everything possible to stay cool and stay safe. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with "local" construction workers and supervisors this afternoon. he joins us now live to tell us how these folks manage the extreme weather. patrece. . . rondrell. . . it is undeniably hot out here. still over 90 degrees now at 6 o'clock... and it was even warmer earlier. there are a lot workers who are required to stay outside for their jobs. many supervisors are concerned for their workers safety in these times of excessive heat. workers try many strategies in order to stay cool throughout the day. the director of construction for indiana state universtiy is bryan duncan. he told me he is certainly concerned for his staff's safety. duncan suggests taking additional breaks and hydrating as much as you can. "we are concerned. we want to make sure they are safe and comfortable." /// "fatigue is a big thing here with the extreme heat. gotta stay hydrated if you start getting headaches. . . you gotta take breaks. like i said try to keep cool. i mean a cool rag on your neck goes a long way just to keep your body temperature low". duncan said supervisors pay extra close attention to their workers in conditions like these. and they make sure everyone has plenty of fluids in them. anything to help everyone stay cool and more importantly stay safe. reporting live from the hulman center in terre haute. i'm dominic miranda. news 10