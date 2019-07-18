Clear

Outside workers fighting the heat

Outside workers fighting the heat

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 6:18 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Outside workers fighting the heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

outside... workers all across the wabash valley are trying to beat the heat this week. with extreme heat warnings covering our area. . . construction workers are doing everything possible to stay cool and stay safe. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with "local" construction workers and supervisors this afternoon. he joins us now live to tell us how these folks manage the extreme weather. patrece. . . rondrell. . . it is undeniably hot out here. still over 90 degrees now at 6 o'clock... and it was even warmer earlier. there are a lot workers who are required to stay outside for their jobs. many supervisors are concerned for their workers safety in these times of excessive heat. workers try many strategies in order to stay cool throughout the day. the director of construction for indiana state universtiy is bryan duncan. he told me he is certainly concerned for his staff's safety. duncan suggests taking additional breaks and hydrating as much as you can. "we are concerned. we want to make sure they are safe and comfortable." /// "fatigue is a big thing here with the extreme heat. gotta stay hydrated if you start getting headaches. . . you gotta take breaks. like i said try to keep cool. i mean a cool rag on your neck goes a long way just to keep your body temperature low". duncan said supervisors pay extra close attention to their workers in conditions like these. and they make sure everyone has plenty of fluids in them. anything to help everyone stay cool and more importantly stay safe. reporting live from the hulman center in terre haute. i'm dominic miranda. news 10
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shawnee Theater's final performance

Image

Restaurant chain donates to local food pantries

Image

Mr. Marshall passes away

Image

Plants and gardening in the heat

Image

Outside workers fighting the heat

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Work wraps up on Vigo Elementary school

Image

Governor Holcomb visits Terre Haute

Image

Dummy grenade deal gone bad leads to West Terre Haute shooting after suspect gets upset over a previ

Image

Terre Haute man charged with buying alcohol for teens leading to the shooting death of Garrett Sands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way