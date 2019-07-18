Thursday Early Forecast

Clear

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 6:06 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight mostly clear, with a low around 76. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. friday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 109. south southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. friday night clear, with a low around 76. south southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
