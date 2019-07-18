Speech to Text for Work wraps up on Vigo Elementary school

it's been a it's been a year.. since "crews" began work "at vigo elementary school" in vincennes. and today.. we're happy to report.. "the project's done"! news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" joins us now "liv from vincennes. he was "at the ribbon cutting".. and tells us.. just how people feel "about the new updates". /////// susie... last night these sidewalks were packed with people. everyone hoping to get 'a first look' at the changes done to vigo elementary. /////// parents, students and teachers braved the heat wednesday night. all for the chance to be one of the first to see the newly renovated vigo elementary. nat} one of those was third grade teacher megan eck. "it's absolutely incredible. you kind of get this feeling that everything has kind of come full circle tonight. thinking back to last may when we were packing up our boxes. and then to repack and get ready for this process, it's just been amazing." updates go beyond a fresh coat of paint. everything from new classrooms to updated heating and cooling systems. "the biggest thing is being sure that we have a building that's ada accessible. see people that need a little extra assistance to get in the building. that theres a ramp out front or theres an elevator to get up and down the floors in the 1900 part of the building." "we have a new gym, new cafeteria, a new office area that's going to be more efficient for our students. that facility is beautiful and we're just thrilled." that thrill was shared by teachers and students alike. "it's different but it's definitely better than the old building. it looks better." "it's overwhelming. i mean it's beautiful. i thought i'd be prepared i was not prepared. it's beautiful." for teachers and administrators the next challenge is moving back in for the start of school. eck says she is excited for that first day. "to get everybody, all of our bulldogs, here on the first day of school its going to be neat. to see their faces light up." /////// the focus now shifts to the fourth and final school project. at the top of the hour i'll have how things are going at franklin elementary. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. /////