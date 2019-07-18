Speech to Text for Governor Holcomb visits Terre Haute

documents" detail abuse "reported by howell's children". they accuse "her".. and "her boyfriend".. "of abuse", "neglect", and "drug use". one of the children told investigators.. "howell" told her boyfriend "to hit them". "a d-c-s report showed".. "the agency" was called to the home.."several times" for methamphetamine use in the past year. "howell" is set to go to trial "on december 17th". "indiana governor eric holcomb".. is "on the campaign trail". he's going for a 2nd term! he made a stop in terre haute today.. "for lunch" at "rick's smokehouse" on wabash avenue. "holcomb" announced his 20-20 re-election bid to hoosiers "this past weekend". at this point.. there are only "2"-other "declared candidates". democrat