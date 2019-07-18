Clear

Governor Holcomb visits Terre Haute

Governor Holcomb visits Terre Haute

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 5:58 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Governor Holcomb visits Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

documents" detail abuse "reported by howell's children". they accuse "her".. and "her boyfriend".. "of abuse", "neglect", and "drug use". one of the children told investigators.. "howell" told her boyfriend "to hit them". "a d-c-s report showed".. "the agency" was called to the home.."several times" for methamphetamine use in the past year. "howell" is set to go to trial "on december 17th". "indiana governor eric holcomb".. is "on the campaign trail". he's going for a 2nd term! he made a stop in terre haute today.. "for lunch" at "rick's smokehouse" on wabash avenue. "holcomb" announced his 20-20 re-election bid to hoosiers "this past weekend". at this point.. there are only "2"-other "declared candidates". democrat
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shawnee Theater's final performance

Image

Restaurant chain donates to local food pantries

Image

Mr. Marshall passes away

Image

Plants and gardening in the heat

Image

Outside workers fighting the heat

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Work wraps up on Vigo Elementary school

Image

Governor Holcomb visits Terre Haute

Image

Dummy grenade deal gone bad leads to West Terre Haute shooting after suspect gets upset over a previ

Image

Terre Haute man charged with buying alcohol for teens leading to the shooting death of Garrett Sands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way