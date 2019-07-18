Clear

Terre Haute man charged with buying alcohol for teens leading to the shooting death of Garrett Sands

Terre Haute man charged with buying alcohol for teens leading to the shooting death of Garrett Sands

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute man charged with buying alcohol for teens leading to the shooting death of Garrett Sands

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a terre haute man" faces charges "for reportedly buying alcohol for minors". "one" those minors... "garrett sands".. died hours later at a house party. according to court documents.. "22"-year-old "richard henderson" bought beer and whiskey at a local store the night "of march 27th 20-18". investigators said that "nathan derickson" shot and killed "garrett sands" early th morning of the 28th. police say.. "sands" and "derickson" had met with "henderson". "detectives say".. they found the same brands of alcohol "where the shooting happened". even though the case dates back "to last march".. "a probable cause" was "not" file until last month. "an arrest warrant" was then issued "on july 2nd". "henderson" was picked-up early this morning. he'll return to court "next week".
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shawnee Theater's final performance

Image

Restaurant chain donates to local food pantries

Image

Mr. Marshall passes away

Image

Plants and gardening in the heat

Image

Outside workers fighting the heat

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Work wraps up on Vigo Elementary school

Image

Governor Holcomb visits Terre Haute

Image

Dummy grenade deal gone bad leads to West Terre Haute shooting after suspect gets upset over a previ

Image

Terre Haute man charged with buying alcohol for teens leading to the shooting death of Garrett Sands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way