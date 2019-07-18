Speech to Text for Terre Haute man charged with buying alcohol for teens leading to the shooting death of Garrett Sands

"a terre haute man" faces charges "for reportedly buying alcohol for minors". "one" those minors... "garrett sands".. died hours later at a house party. according to court documents.. "22"-year-old "richard henderson" bought beer and whiskey at a local store the night "of march 27th 20-18". investigators said that "nathan derickson" shot and killed "garrett sands" early th morning of the 28th. police say.. "sands" and "derickson" had met with "henderson". "detectives say".. they found the same brands of alcohol "where the shooting happened". even though the case dates back "to last march".. "a probable cause" was "not" file until last month. "an arrest warrant" was then issued "on july 2nd". "henderson" was picked-up early this morning. he'll return to court "next week".