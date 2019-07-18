Speech to Text for The dangers of practicing in the heat

"these "these temperatures" can also be "very dangerous" to students "out practicing in the heat". "news 10" caught-up "with the terre haute south marching band" this morning. "members" were out early "to beat the heat". "the school" has "an athletic trainer" on site "to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy". /////// ///// "a lot of that comes with precautions, now when we get to those high heat indexes, 105 and above, we like to keep it at certain times or cancel practices if we need to and we can precent a lot of those heat illnesses from happening." ////// "fendrick says".. "if" you stop "sweating", begin to feel light-headed, or, start having heat cramps.. stop what you're doing "immediately" and take a break. "extra water-breaks" are