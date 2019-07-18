Clear

What is an excessive heat warning?

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

as "i" was saying.. the as "i" was as "i" was saying.. the entire area is under "an excessive heat warning". to help understand what that means.. storm team 10's "brady harp" is out in the elements. "brady"... //////// i'm live right outside here in downtown terre haute. dangerously hot conditions are expected through the end of the weekend.. prompting an excessive heat warning. that might be confusing - so i prepared a quick rundown of what that means. ////// the entire wabash valley is under an excessive heat warning through the end of sunday. you can see on this map where there is a pinkish red color painted on all of our counties. what exactly does excessive heat warning mean? well when we have an warning like this heat index values can climb to 105 to 115 degrees for days at a time. heat index is what it "feels like" outside. this isn't necessarily what the temperature is outside. all of these days will experience high temperatures and high humidity. this can create a situation where, for sensitive groups like children and the elderly, heat illness become more common. when an excessive heat warning is issued make sure you stay hydrated and safe if you have to be outside for a long period of time. coming up at 6 i will let you know the difference between an excessive heat warning and other heat related advisories. //////// it's very hot out here so you need to be careful when working or excercising outside for a long period of time and always stay hydrated. live in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

