Speech to Text for A One Woman Show

one-woman show, "clytemnestra, or crime," on tw weekends in july as a benefit to raise money for the united campus ministries' student food pantry. the show is co-sponsored by united campus ministries and the first unitarian universalist congregation. the show will be performed july 19 through 21 at united campus ministries, 321 n. seventh st., and july 26 through 28 at the first unitarian universalist congregation, 1875 s. fruitridge ave. friday and saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m., and sunday matinees will be at 4 p.m. "clytemnestra, or crime," written by french novelist/essayist marguerite yourcenar, is based on the greek legendary character who killed her husband, agamemnon, after he returned home from the trojan war. in this essay adapted as a play, clytemnestra comes back from the dead to defend herself and her murderous action before an audience of today, as if they were a jury deciding her fate. the play is produced and directed by arthur feinsod as a tribute to dorothy drummond, a former indiana state