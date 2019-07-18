Speech to Text for 7/18/19 Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dangerous heat sets up across the listening area today. there's a chance of isolated storms before noon, then sunshine and a high today at 95. it will feel like it's 112 degrees. not much relief tonight, mostly clear, muggy and a low at 75. another day of dangerous heat tomorrow, a high at 94 - it'll feel like 110 degrees. take your time out there. dangerous heat sets up across the listening area today. there's a chance of isolated storms before noon, then sunshine and a high today at 95. it will feel like it's 112 degrees. not much relief tonight, mostly clear, muggy and a low at 75. another day of dangerous heat tomorrow, a high at 94 - it'll feel like 110 degrees. take your time out there. dangerous heat sets up across the listening area today. there's a chance of isolated storms before noon, then sunshine and a high today at 95. it will feel like it's 112 degrees. not much relief tonight, mostly clear, muggy and a low at 75. another day of dangerous heat tomorrow, a high at 94 - it'll feel like 110 degrees. take your time out there. the time now is ?? past the the time now the time now is ?? past the hour. a look at the morning's top stories we're following for you.. straight ahead. /// and the apollo 11 moon landing hits the stage and the big screen! how a new fil is shedding new light on the mission.