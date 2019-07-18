Clear

7/18/19 Morning Weather

Excessive Heat Warning in effect Thursday afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be in the 100°+ category for a number of hours in the afternoon now through the Sunday.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 7:49 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 8:01 AM
Posted By: Eric Stidman

Speech to Text for 7/18/19 Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dangerous heat sets up across the listening area today. there's a chance of isolated storms before noon, then sunshine and a high today at 95. it will feel like it's 112 degrees. not much relief tonight, mostly clear, muggy and a low at 75. another day of dangerous heat tomorrow, a high at 94 - it'll feel like 110 degrees. take your time out there. dangerous heat sets up across the listening area today. there's a chance of isolated storms before noon, then sunshine and a high today at 95. it will feel like it's 112 degrees. not much relief tonight, mostly clear, muggy and a low at 75. another day of dangerous heat tomorrow, a high at 94 - it'll feel like 110 degrees. take your time out there. dangerous heat sets up across the listening area today. there's a chance of isolated storms before noon, then sunshine and a high today at 95. it will feel like it's 112 degrees. not much relief tonight, mostly clear, muggy and a low at 75. another day of dangerous heat tomorrow, a high at 94 - it'll feel like 110 degrees. take your time out there. the time now is ?? past the the time now the time now is ?? past the hour. a look at the morning's top stories we're following for you.. straight ahead. /// and the apollo 11 moon landing hits the stage and the big screen! how a new fil is shedding new light on the mission.
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7/18/19 Morning Weather

Image

Wes Kirk

Image

THJTA

Image

Junior Golf

Image

Mitch Hannahs

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

The Amazing Race? Sullivan County's sheriff races homing pigeon for 4H Fair

Image

Group works to bring two endangered insects back to Illinois

Image

Sullivan organization working on grant to improve the downtown area

Image

Brazil man charged with having a sexual relationship with a young girl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way