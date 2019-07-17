Speech to Text for Wes Kirk

wes kirk, who's a big part of the terre haute junior tennis association was given the 2019 cap leighton award.... this honor is handed out annually by the usta to a person who gives there time to tennis to help those in the community.... besides a longtime assistant coach at terre haute south, wes has spent the last four years as the girls head coach at sullivan... he's also spent countless hours year round working with the youth in the wabash valley, which is why this award couldn't go to a better person... it truly defines who wes kirk is1