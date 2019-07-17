Speech to Text for THJTA

its no secret that terre haute is a strong tennis community, today the terre haute junior tennis association received a couple of very big honors.... the t-h-j-t-a was given the united states tennis associatoin midwest section 2019 community tennis association award... the honor recognizes outstanding service to the community in growth and development of tennis.... tennis is a sport terre haute is able to compete with anybody state wide and a big part of that has to with the terre haute junior tennis association who helps hundreds of young tennis players every year....