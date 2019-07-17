Speech to Text for Junior Golf

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

guided isu to two ncaa tourney appearances.... some of the best young golfers in the world are in action this week right here in the wabash valley... quayle creek country club in robinson, illinois is hosting the americn junior golf association tournament... it teed off today and runs through friday....this is an event that featues close to 90 of the top 12-15 year old boys and girls golfers around the world... it also includes players from as far away as canada and china..... this tourney is open to the public and if you're a golf fan you might want to make a trip to robinson to see the action, because many of these players you could one day be watching on the pro tour....