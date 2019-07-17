Clear

Mitch Hannahs

ISU baseball coach gets contract extension

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Mitch Hannahs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... indiana state has one of the best college baseball coaches in the nation and the school is doing their part to keep him around as long as possible.. isu announced today they agreed to a contract extension with mitch hannahs... his new deal runs through 2022 and it could add another year to the deal with a ncaa postseason appearance... this past season he led isu to their best year since the 90's....in six years hannahs has won 201 games with the sycamores, that's the second most in program history... he's also guided isu to two ncaa tourney appearances.... some of the best young
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wes Kirk

Image

THJTA

Image

Junior Golf

Image

Mitch Hannahs

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

The Amazing Race? Sullivan County's sheriff races homing pigeon for 4H Fair

Image

Group works to bring two endangered insects back to Illinois

Image

Sullivan organization working on grant to improve the downtown area

Image

Brazil man charged with having a sexual relationship with a young girl

Image

Police find over two pounds of meth, other drugs, and guns during bust

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way