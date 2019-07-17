Speech to Text for Mitch Hannahs

welcome back... indiana state has one of the best college baseball coaches in the nation and the school is doing their part to keep him around as long as possible.. isu announced today they agreed to a contract extension with mitch hannahs... his new deal runs through 2022 and it could add another year to the deal with a ncaa postseason appearance... this past season he led isu to their best year since the 90's....in six years hannahs has won 201 games with the sycamores, that's the second most in program history... he's also guided isu to two ncaa tourney appearances.... some of the best young