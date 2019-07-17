Clear

Wednesday Late Forecast

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

southwest becoming variable wind light and around 74. with a low partly cloudy, tonight tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 74. light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. thursday partly sunny through mid morning, then becoming sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 112. southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 76. southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thanks weather...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
