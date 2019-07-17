Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

southwest becoming variable wind light and around 74. with a low partly cloudy, tonight tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 74. light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. thursday partly sunny through mid morning, then becoming sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 112. southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 76. southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thanks weather...