Speech to Text for The Amazing Race? Sullivan County's sheriff races homing pigeon for 4H Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to work on the project. its a race you have to see to believe.. sullivan county sheriff clark cottom.. and chief deputy jason bobbitt raced a homing pigeon today! its something new this year as a part of the sullivan county 4h fair.. the pigeon belongs to paisley wright.. one of the 4h members. they raced from the fairgrounds to a pigeon loft 15 miles away... 7 miles as the pigeon flies. tonights winner was the pigeon by two minutes! wright has challenged the sheriff and chief