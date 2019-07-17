Speech to Text for Group works to bring two endangered insects back to Illinois

pilsner. marshall a group in a group in marshall illinois is leading an effort to bring back two flying insects to the state. today folks learned about "project wingspan" its goal is to introduce plants into the environment that will support monarch butterflies and rusty patch bumble bee's. experts say those species risk being on the endangered list.. its part of a national pollinator effort to enhance the land in the midwest... organizers will be out friday at lincoln trail state park