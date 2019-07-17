Speech to Text for YMCA pool one step closer to opening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on air and online. a wabash valley pool is one step closer to reopening.. you'll recall the y-m-c-a of the wabash valley said it was closing the door to its pool last september. now.. thanks to an agreement between the city and the "y" it could reopen.. tonight terre haute parks leaders met to approve that agreement. news 10's sarah lehman was at that meeting.. in continuing coverage tonight.. she has more on their vote for a new 'y' contract. rondrell... after the pool here at the y-m-c-a closed a lot of people were unhappy. even a group called "y" make waves formed to fight to get the pool back. now, it looks like they may get just that! the terre haute parks board met earlier today. they talked about the contracts for the y-m-c-a pool. the city and the 'y' are signing a contract for just under three years. it will start september first and go until the end of august 20-21. the y-m-c-a will still run the pool at their facility -- but the city will help them with the cost. with the y paying so much each year. terre haute mayor duke bennett says he wishes they would've come to the city sooner because it may not have had to close at all. but he's excited they finally got here! "since last september we've been negotiating with them they wanted to get their act together financially as an organization and so we've been talking and doing a lot of making a lot of progress but we didn't get there until just recently and so it did take a while we all agreed that that's happened that way." there are still a few there are way." happened that way." there are still a few more steps before the pool can officially open. the terre haute board of public works has to approve the contract. after that they'll have the pool checked out to make sure it's ready to operate and then it can open. mayor bennett says he doesn't have a set date for that but he hopes it's sooner rather than later. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. to you.