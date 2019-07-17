Speech to Text for A mock election in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

preparations preparations for the upcoming election in vigo county are in full swing. the vigo county clerk's office held the first mock election today. it took place at the vigo county courthouse. it was open to the public. the main goal of today's mock election was to see how a new system will impact the time it takes to get things done. vigo county clerk brad newman says he's always looking for ways to make the voting process more efficient and user friendly. voters at today's mock election seem to think the county is doing a good job. "this is my first time voting. . . so it was fairly easy." /// "it gives the people an opportunity to familiarize themselves with how the electronic voting machines work. and it was really easy. it only took a couple minutes to vote." election day is tuesday.. november 5th. it's a municipal election year. but in vigo county this year there are two referendums. "all" eligible county residents can vote on the casino.. and